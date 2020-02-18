Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) to Issue GBX 1.68 Dividend

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SIGT traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 176.50 ($2.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,253. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.89 ($2.39). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.53.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

