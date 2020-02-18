Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025781 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014286 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007888 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007619 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,694,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, BitForex, Bittrex, Hotbit, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.