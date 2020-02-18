Sentinel (SENT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $2.31 million and $48,888.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

