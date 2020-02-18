SHIELD Hits Market Capitalization of $103,813.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. SHIELD has a market cap of $103,813.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,126.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02770474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.04112272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00756488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00848428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009718 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00642314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

