ShowHand (HAND) One Day Volume Tops $2,152.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. ShowHand has a total market cap of $25,982.00 and $2,152.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.57 or 0.03062393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00236173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00150849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

