SIBCoin (SIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $652,333.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Upbit. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $652,333.00 and $3,890.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,126.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02770474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.04112272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00756488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00848428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009718 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00642314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,213,960 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, C-CEX, Livecoin, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

