Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $16.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,151.71. 1,885,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,944.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,821.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

