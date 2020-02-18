Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,743 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.94% of Signet Jewelers worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 698,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

