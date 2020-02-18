Silverway Hits Market Cap of $7.52 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Silverway has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $82,274.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,126.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.04112272 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002435 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00762543 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

