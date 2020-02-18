SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $112,277,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,906,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,417,000 after purchasing an additional 44,434 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.27.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

