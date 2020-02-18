SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 79,984 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of SM Energy worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SM Energy by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 854.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 166,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SM Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $996.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. SM Energy Co has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.