Social Send (SEND) Price Up 45% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $371,158.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Social Send has traded up 45% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022185 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004508 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004651 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,724,115 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.