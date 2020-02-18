SolarCoin Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $802,254.00 and $686.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SolarCoin

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,927,769 coins and its circulating supply is 57,352,664 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

