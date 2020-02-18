Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Stock Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,734 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 361.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 24.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth $206,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86.

SNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

