Sparkpoint (SRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,971.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $86,971.00 and $46,030.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sparkpoint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,014,861,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkpoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.