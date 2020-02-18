Spectrecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,223.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $2,223.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025930 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011831 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.54 or 0.02630760 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021691 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.