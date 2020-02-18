Spiking (SPIKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $763,587.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a market cap of $763,587.00 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00492546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.55 or 0.06223821 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00066654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028054 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005065 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

