State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 246,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $824,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $62,674,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $51,023,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $50,661,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHGE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. 2,657,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

