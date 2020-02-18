State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,524 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of First American Financial worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 235.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens increased their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

