State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.09. 1,205,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,782. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.