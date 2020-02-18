State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,208 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $324,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,896,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,479. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.47. The firm has a market cap of $431.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

