State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 611,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,070,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,687. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $139.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

