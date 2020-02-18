State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Incyte by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Incyte by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,005. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 482,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.