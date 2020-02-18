State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $100,079,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 46,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.63. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

