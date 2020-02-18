State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Hill-Rom worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 250,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 212,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.71. 7,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

