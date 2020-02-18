State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of KBR worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in KBR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.96. 109,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

