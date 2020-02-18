State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,097 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Post worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Post by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Post by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,867,000 after acquiring an additional 71,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

POST stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,868. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.48. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.19 and a twelve month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

