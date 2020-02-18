State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.16 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,038 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 165.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 414,708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Newell Brands by 1,743.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

NYSE:NWL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 131,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

