State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.35 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,006,000 after buying an additional 73,879 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after buying an additional 433,998 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 677,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 105,571 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 566,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,323. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

