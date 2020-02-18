State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,868 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. 43,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,796. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,750 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

