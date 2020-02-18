State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 41,548 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. 261,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,713,308. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

