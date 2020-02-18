State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.39 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

Shares of Y traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $833.35. 919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $807.93 and its 200 day moving average is $779.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $600.23 and a 1-year high of $829.53.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.