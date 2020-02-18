State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.50 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,886 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of MKS Instruments worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. State Street Corp increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,779,000 after acquiring an additional 133,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.55. 14,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,433. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

