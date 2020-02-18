State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.61 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of First Financial Bankshares worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $16,448,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $366,553. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. 154,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.