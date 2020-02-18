State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.78 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.18. 581,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

