State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.78 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,535 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after purchasing an additional 284,815 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

MNST traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.48. 56,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.