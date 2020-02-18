State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.87 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 879,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,879,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,638,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 112,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,900. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.