State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.93 Million Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 441,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Twitter by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $3,001,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,739,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,583,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,228. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

