State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.60. 18,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $215.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

