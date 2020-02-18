State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of The Western Union worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in The Western Union by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after buying an additional 3,603,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 267.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,955,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 216.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,505,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. 223,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

