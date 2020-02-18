State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.11% of MSA Safety worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety Inc has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $142.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

