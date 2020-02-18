State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,855 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 64,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

