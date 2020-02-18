State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,076 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Lumentum worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 10.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,710,000 after buying an additional 160,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 14.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 239,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 30,590 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 196,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,285,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,916. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LITE traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,059.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

