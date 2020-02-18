State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,611 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Masimo worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,378 shares of company stock worth $11,760,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.87. 227,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,307. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $184.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.66.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

