State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 24,995 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.97. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $957,559.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

