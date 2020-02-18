State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of BRP worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BRP by 154.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 182,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DOOO. ValuEngine downgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. 3,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. BRP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.93.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

