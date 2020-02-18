State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,433 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.16% of Corelogic worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Corelogic by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Corelogic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Corelogic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Corelogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Corelogic by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $585,825. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLGX. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

NYSE:CLGX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 8,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

