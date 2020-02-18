State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886,456 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.51. 12,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,904. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,459 shares of company stock worth $5,225,069. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

