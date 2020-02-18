State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,761 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,037,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,732,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,917 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,077,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,401,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 76,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,408,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 1,724,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,453,478. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

In related news, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

