State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,303 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of PRA Health Sciences worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.23. 11,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.